James Gunn Debunks DC Studios/Wonder Woman Rumor: "It's Not True"

If you thought a new year would bring a change of heart when it came to rumors, gossip, & "source reporting" when it comes to James Gunn & Peter Safran's plans for the DCU? Well, we would like to present to you the fallout from a report from Variety from earlier today that claimed to have a line into what's going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, and DC Studios. Bleeding Cool covered some of those issues earlier tonight in a series of posts, but there was one claim that got our eyebrows arching because it was the first time we had heard it: "As 2023 kicks off, DC bosses Gunn and Safran continue to sift through the rubble and will soon reveal their three-year interconnected vision for the cinematic universe, which won't include Cavill's Superman or Wonder Woman at all." Yes, we know what went down officially with director Patty Jenkins and that Wonder Woman 3 wasn't moving forward, but for one of the DCU's "Big Three" to not be a focus of the first three years of Gunn's & Safran's plans seemed questionable, at best. Well, it turns out it was not only questionable but also wrong.

When asked about the claim from the Variety article from a fan on Twitter, Gunn went the extra mile in shutting down the report as being false. For now, the only two people who know the road that the new DCU is going to take are Gunn & Safran (and maybe WBD head David Zaslav & his crew at this point), so the waiting continues. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet, where the GIF accompanying the following should clear up any confusion: "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)."