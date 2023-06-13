Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, inside of you, james gunn, michael rosenbaum, preview

James Gunn on Peacemaker S02, Waller, Blue Beetle & Creature Commandos

Checking in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, James Gunn updated Peacemaker S02, Creature Commandos, Waller, and Blue Beetle.

Earlier today, we took a look at what Inside of You podcast host Michael Rosenbaum and his good friend, DC Studios co-head & Superman: Legacy writer & director James Gunn had to share about the upcoming film (and Rosenbaum being "definitely the best Lex"). But for this go-around, we have a number of updates and confirmations that we wanted to pass along about what's ahead with DC Studios' DCU. First up, in case anyone was wondering? Gunn confirmed that "the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle," which we're thinking is probably good news for Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) ahead of the film's August premiere. In addition, Gunn reaffirmed that the second season of the John Cena-starring Peacemaker is his next project after Superman: Legacy while also reminding everyone that the Viola Davis-starring Waller will be hitting screens before Peacemaker returns.

And speaking of Cena's on-screen alter-ego, Gunn teased that fans can expect another heavy dose of hair metal in the second season – but that wasn't the only thing music-based that Gunn seemed excited about. "Man, I've got a new soundtrack for 'Creature Commandos…," Gunn teased at one point – unfortunately, the comment trailed off before we could learn why he had that excited look on his face. The animated series was the first project given a green light from Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, making it the first full DCU project from DC Studios. Sharing a quick update that recording was still underway, Gunn says we should expect to see Creature Commandos in "a year or so."

Here's a look at the complete episode (and make sure to subscribe to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum here), where Rosenbaum and Gunn cover everything from what it's like for Gunn to be reshaping the DCU and the difference between Marvel & DC to embarrassing Chris Pratt moments and a lot more:

