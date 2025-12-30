Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dcu, james gunn, wonder woman

James Gunn Puts to Rest the Latest Wonder Woman/DCU Rumor

Huge DCU/Wonder Woman casting news landing in January?!? DC Studios' James Gunn took to social media to shut down the latest rumor.

DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn has David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman. We know that The Brave and the Bold is set to introduce the DCU's version of Batman (if not introduced sooner). So, what's the deal with the third member of DC's "Trinity," Wonder Woman? In past interviews, Gunn made it clear that the character was key to the new DCU and that they wanted to make sure they got things right. When the first round of DCU films and shows was announced, it was clear that Wonder Woman would have an impact on the TV side of things, with Paradise Lost will focus on the story of Themyscira before Diana's birth. Well, it seems next month is going to bring some huge casting news – except it isn't.

After a report surfaced that DC Studios would announce who would play the DCU's Wonder Woman in January, Gunn was asked for a reaction on social media. In typical fashion, Gunn made sure not to leave a lot to the imagination when it came to shutting down another rumor:

Speaking with EW in June as part of an exclusive interview, Gunn offered an update on how things were looking with Paradise Lost. "'Paradise Lost' is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving. And, yeah, I really love that project a lot," Gunn said. In terms of how it impacts DC Studios' plans for Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gunn was asked if the series will directly connect with feature film plans. "Yes. Well, yes and no. Wonder Woman's a separate thing. We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now. So it's different. I mean, not different. They're connected. She's from f***ing Themyscira, so…," Gunn added.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the beginning of 2023. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

