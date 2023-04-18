James Gunn Shares Superman: Legacy Script Look; Pre-Production Started In honor of Superman Anniversary Day, James Gunn shared a look at the Superman: Legacy script and confirmed pre-production was underway.

When it comes to The Man of Steel and anniversaries, April 18th has to be at the top of that list. Because that's the date in 1938 when the entire pop culture landscape changed forever – and it was done by a "strange visitor from another planet" who wore his underwear outside of his costume. So what better day than the anniversary of when Superman made his first-issue debut for DC Studios' co-head and Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn to drop a major update on the new DCU's major film debut? "I'm honored to be a part of the legacy. And what better day than [Superman Anniversary Day] to dive fully into early pre-production on 'Superman: Legacy'? Costumes, production design, and more [are] now up and running," Gunn shared via social media earlier today. The posts went live as Gunn is overseas promoting the international premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Superman: Legacy set to hit screens in Summer 2025.

As for casting, Gunn has gone on the record recently confirming that while there may have been some personal fact-finding going on in that regard, there had been no serious movement on that front. From the start, both Gunn & Safran have emphasized their focus on the writing taking importance before everything else. To that end, that meant no serious casting moves until a script was in place. Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post and tweet, sharing a look at the cover of the completed script as he confirms that pre-production is underway: