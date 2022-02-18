James Gunn Thanks Viewers by Releasing Official Peacemaker Gag Reel

If you're James Gunn, you're having a pretty good week when it comes to your HBO Max "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker. Along with the John Cena-starrer having scored big with both viewers and critics, the series forced folks to reconsider their positions on the "Skip" button, hair metal, and weekly episode drops. And when the smoke cleared, Gunn and HBO Max announced they were moving forward on a second season (with news of Gunn's second spinoff sounding promising, too). So with the first weekend in a while without a watch party staring us down and a long haul ahead of us before any serious Season 2 news, Gunn & Team Peacemaker are offering fans the best things they can to bring a smile to their faces. Yup, that's right. You've asked for it. Demanded it. Pleaded for it. Damn near willing to barter for it. But in the end, Gunn and the gang heard your cries and released… "The Official 'Peacemaker' Gag Reel."

So sit back, relax, and partake in whatever you choose to partake in to help get you into that weekend mindset and enjoy nearly ten minutes worth of bloopers, break-ups, blunders, and more:

And just because we're nice? Here's a look at the official gag reel for the "prequel" The Suicide Squad:

In a recent interview with Empire, Gunn and Cena discussed Smith's mindset regarding his sexuality- or more precisely, his bisexuality. Along with that, the duo also touches upon Smith's bond with Danielle Brooks's Leota Adebayo, how Smith's backstory factored into his mindset, and how his escaping into the world of hair metal was a way to help him have a broader sense of how masculinity can be defined. Here are some of the highlights:

Gunn on the Adebayo/Smith Dynamic & Smith's Sexuality: "She [Adebayo] is his polar opposite in so many ways, politically. She's a Black, gay woman. He's a white, straight — nah, he's not straight [laughs] — white, whatever-he-is male. And yet they really like each other. They have a lot in common. […] Peacemaker is an interesting character because he's so f**ked-up in so many ways, and then in other ways, he is kind of weirdly forward-thinking. John does improv all the time, and he just turned Christopher Smith into this hyper-sexualized dude that is open to anything sexually. I was surprised by that. But I thought, 'I guess it makes sense that this guy isn't one-dimensional.'"

Cena on Smith's "Period of Experimentation": During the interview, Cena speaks of Smith's time in prison as a "period of experimentation" that broadened him to new experiences. As Cena explained, "I view him as willing to do anything." Gunn also sees Smith's openmindedness when it comes to sex and his sexuality ("as long as you're not f**king animals — that he's not into"), adding, "We see in the show that he doesn't have any issues with sexuality… he's pretty open. And yet other things he's completely close-minded on."

Gunn on How Smith's Love of Hair Metal Helped Broaden His Male Perspective: "I think the hair metal is actually kind of a beautiful thing about Peacemaker. It does have that cocky male swagger that he has, but hair metal is also a way he rebelled against his father. There're the androgynous aspects of it, and his dad probably called him all sorts of homophobic slurs because he was listening to it. But he owned it. It was his. Something that was outside the realm of his father. He loves that music and he's able to just escape into it and rock out and be okay. I think he's grateful to the music for that."