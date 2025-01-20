Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, peacemaker, superman

James Gunn Update: "Pre-Writing My Next DC Studios Project" & More

Along with Superman and Peacemaker post-production work, James Gunn shared that he's been "pre-writing my next DC Studios project."

After spending a good chunk of the new year away from social media, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn offered an update on how things had been going personally in light of the ongoing Southern California windstorms and wildfires. Now, Gunn is passing along an update on how things are looking for him professionally. Along with post-production work on David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman and John Cena-starring Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn has been checking out dailies and brainstorming on other projects in play. But we have a feeling that it's the part about his next DC Studios project that will be getting some serious attention. "The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on 'Superman' and 'Peacemaker,' but I'm also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects. It's much less overwhelming than when I was directing," Gunn noted on social media earlier today.

DC Studios: James Gunn on What "Comics Accurate" Means

Before DC Studios' Creature Commandos hit Max screens, a lot of folks were wondering if it would be "comics accurate." For us, that's a term that sends chills down our spines, gets the hairs on our arms to stand on end, and makes the far corner of our left eye bleed just a little. Why? Because – if the term is used wisely – it can help comic fans connect with film, television, video games, or other adaptations. But more often than not, it gets used to draw some kind of metaphorical gatekeeping line in the sand… that no film or series dare cross! Also, which comics should be "The Bible" from which an adaptation stems? Think about how many different takes there have been on just Superman and Batman alone since they first hit the printed page (and let's not even start on all of those "Crisis"-level crossover events and how they "change everything" – until the next "game-changing" crossover).

Gunn waded into the topic on Threads when a fan requested that Green Arrow be "comics accurate" when he is eventually introduced into the New DCU. Gunn's response was to show several different comic takes on the character before asking which one someone should choose. Another fan followed by saying that "comics accurate" should mean accurate to the current canon. That's when Gunn brought up the matter of characters having various takes over their run and how long-running readers shouldn't be left hanging while all of the focus is on the current canon.

"I don't think it means 'in current canon' as all of these characters have their up years & down years & not always at the same time. I don't think current readers should be weighted 100% & lifelong readers weighted 0%. Things evolve. Also, the DCU is a different universe than DC comics, just as Black Label is different from mainstream continuity," Gunn explained. So, how would Gunn define the term? "'Comics accurate' to me means staying true to the nature of the character, which is obviously subjective, so every adaptor can only do his or her best," he added.

