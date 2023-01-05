James Gunn "Wrote 1/3 of An Unannounced DC TV Show" Today & More

Okay, it's a little late in the day, but for this? We'll delay a late dinner another half-hour. Especially when it has to do with how things are going with DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran as they inch closer to revealing a few pieces of their overall DCU plans (more on that below). And after a week or so of covering Gunn shooting down rumor after rumor from folks claiming they know what DC Studios is up to, it's nice to get an update from someone who's actually in the know… Gunn. Along with quick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 updates, Gunn dropped that he had "two big DC Studios meetings." But it was the opener that caught our attention, confirming that he "wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show" with a smiley emoji in parenthesis next to it. Hmmm…

Now, here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today offering a rundown of his day:

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

While not commenting on reports that The Flash star Ezra Miller may stay with the DCU longer than expected despite his past issues because he hadn't heard the rumors, Gunn did clarify that his & Safran's DCU plans are being mapped out as an 8-10 year plan (with only a small part of it set to be rolled out this month). Here's a look at Gunn's response regarding Miller and his & Safran's DC Studios plan, followed by a look back at Gunn shutting down some other reporting from the Variety article:

I don't know what's out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2023

When asked about the claim that Wonder Woman was not a part of what we now know is a much longer than reported three-year-plan from a fan on Twitter, Gunn went the extra mile in shutting down the report as being false. For now, the only two people who know the road that the new DCU is going to take are Gunn & Safran, so the waiting continues. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet, where the GIF accompanying the following should clear up any confusion: "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)."