Jason Sudeikis Asks Travis Kelce THE Taylor Swift Question (VIDEO)

During Kansas City's "Big Slick Celebrity Weekend" benefitting Children's Mercy, Jason Sudeikis asked Travis Kelce THE Taylor Swift question.

During Kansas City's "Big Slick Celebrity Weekend" to benefit Children's Mercy, Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso) dared to go where many have feared to go – asking Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce THE Taylor Swift question. During a special "Super Fans" sketch that saw Robert Smigel and George Wendt reprising their roles as Carl Wollarski and Bob Swerski for the first time since the passing of Saturday Night Live & film star Chris Farley, the duo was joined by Sudeikis – who stepped into the role previously portrayed by Farley, Todd O'Conner. And if you haven't figured it out yet, Kelce was their guest – and the one who found himself quickly in the hot seat.

During the sketch (which you can check out above), the topic turns to Swift, with Kelce offering an "ain't happening" to the idea of Taylor Swift writing a check for a new stadium. That's when an in-character Sudeikis went for the big question: "Hey Travis, real talk OK? Just the guys here… when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?" (utilizing an old-timey sexist expression for getting married). Let's just say that Kelce played it safe with his reaction – but that still didn't save him from having to hear a joke at kicker Harrison Butker's expense. "Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore," Sudeikis added. "I know your kicker agrees with me" (a knife-twisting reference to Butker's controversial comments during a recent commencement address regarding women choosing to focus on their career and personal growth over the need to be married and have a family).

The Big Slick Celebrity Weekend is an annual fundraising event hosted by some of Kansas City's most famous funny folks and their friends. Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet, and Heidi Gardner come together each year to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Just this week, the 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend raised $3.9 million for Children's Mercy, bringing the total raised since the event's inception in 2010 to $25 million.

