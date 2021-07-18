Jay White, Former WWE Stars, More Appear at Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV took place on Saturday, July 17th, and celebrated the legacy of TNA with a time-honored tradition: the debut of multiple former WWE stars in the Impact Zone. But it was an appearance by NJPW star Jay White that closed out the show and grabbed all the headlines. Impact posted full detailed results from the event online.

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest news about Impact Wrestling. Most importantly, Kenny Omega retained the Impact Championship, defeating Sami Callihan in a No DQ match filled with shenanigans, and ending with Omega throwing thumbtacks in Callihan's eyes. But while Omega's reign as the Belt Collector continues, the big news was that Jay White, the current leader of the real Bullet Club, appeared after the match to stare down Omega. I did the same thing to my protege Maduro as an April Fools prank one year and he totally thought I was going to assassinate him and stage a coup, comrades. He almost s*** himself! Haw haw haw haw!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan: World Championship Introductions! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAA0T12aReU)

The Knockouts Championship match ended in similar fashion. First, Thunder Rosa was revealed as champion Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent. Purrazzo fended off Rosa's challenge with The Queen's Gambit, but former WWE star, former TNA star, and current NWA star Mickie James appeared after the match, setting up Purrazzo's next challenge.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mickie James IS BACK in IMPACT Wrestling! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuPvIpC-fKA)

Earlier in the night, The Good Brothers won a fatal four-way to claim the Impact Tag Team Championships, beating Violent by Design, Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bah and, in place of an injured TJP (either he was injured or he couldn't make it back from CPAC in time), a debuting former WWE star No Way Jose, now going by just "No Way," which he probably should have pitched to Vince McMahon before he got fired. Vince loves a good name shortening, comrades! Haw haw haw!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NO WAY Makes Shocking Debut at Slammiversary! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDiS24an3_4)

In other title contests at Slammiversary, Josh Alexander won Ultimate X to retain the X-Division Championship, turning away Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams. And on the Slammiversary pre-show, Decay won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Fire N Flava.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ALL TIME CLASSIC Ultimate X Kicks Off Slammiversary! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56Q6Ep-5xuc)

In non-title action, Chris Sabin defeated Moose, who is on a losing streak since signing that new contract. Hope it was worth it, comrade. Sabin won with a rollup. NJPW stars FinnJuice returned to Impact and beat Madman Fulton and Shera in an impromptu match. W. Morrissey beat Eddie Edwards. Former WWE star Chelsea Green returned to Impact as the very obvious mystery partner for her fiance, Matt Cardona, to take on and defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHELSEA GREEN Arrives in IMPACT Wrestling! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXspWEXfaMg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: W. Morrissey DESTROYS Eddie Edwards! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrU1s5uG4Qk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FinJuice RETURN to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary! | Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqZ1VAgh-Po)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moose's MIND BLOWING Top Rope Moonsault Slam! |Slammiversary 2021 Highlights (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzdwL2Lxvh0)

Slammiversary, due largely to the time of year it takes place in relation to the time of year WWE usually fires half its roster, has become known as the PPV where former WWE midcarders and jobbers make splashy Impact debuts or returns. But this time around, comrades, Impact turned the tables by having stars from NWA and NJPW make splashy Impact debuts or returns instead, an ingenious move that really mixes things up.

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death.

