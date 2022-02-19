Jay White Wins 1st AEW Match on Rampage; Revolution Card Shapes Up

Jay White defeated Trent Beretta in the main event of AEW Rampage on Friday, picking up a win in his first-ever AEW match. The NJPW star walked through the Forbidden Door a little over a week earlier, joining Adam Cole and The Young Bucks for a beatdown on Roppongi Vice, setting up the match this week.

Jay White Wins First AEW Match on Rampage, Revolution Card Heats Up
Jay White wrestles on AEW Rampage [Photo: All Elite Wrestling]
White's presence in AEW is currently fanning the flames of hopes for even more NJPW collaboration, flames that were also teased this week by comments from AEW President Tony Khan that he's working on a huge announcement for AEW next week, one that doesn't seem to be the debut of a new star.

Also on AEW Rampage this week, Adam Cole picked up a win over the Dark Order's Pres10 Vance, continuing his buildup ahead of an AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution against champion Hangman Page.

In other Revolution news, Powerhouse Hobbs picked up the win over Dante Martin to secure a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Hobbs joins Wardlow and the newly-debuted Keith Lee in the match that will earn the winner a TNT Championship match.

Serena Deeb doesn't have a match at Revolution… yet. But she did beat Angelica Risk in a squash match as part of her 5-minute Challenge gimmick.

Another match was announced on Rampage for AEW Revolution: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship is official! With that, here's the latest card for Revolution, which is set to take place on Sunday, March 6th.

