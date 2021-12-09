Jeff Hardy Reportedly Released By WWE Over Recent Behavior, Issues

Sad and concerning news is just coming through that following "odd behavior" this past weekend that got him sent home from the tour, legendary WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has now reportedly been released by WWE. Hardy has had well-documented issues with substance abuse in the past and has been released by WWE twice over those issues.

Sean Ross Sapp and Jeremy Lambert are reporting on Fightful.com that WWE released Hardy this morning following an incident last Sunday at a WWE Live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Hardy appeared out of sorts in a tag team match and after tagging out, left the match by walking through the crowd. They are also reporting that WWE offered Hardy rehab, which he declined, leaving them no choice but to release him at this time.

Hardy's recent incident has been one of the most talked-about things in wrestling over the past week, even leading to his brother, AEW's Matt Hardy to comment on the matter when appearing on his Twitch account, saying the following:

"I did speak to Jeff(Hardy) for a little bit today. He's okay. He's good. I think he'll be fine. once again, this isn't my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he'll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It's not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it's not my story to tell because it's not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy."

Hardy has been on this run with WWE since returning at Wrestlemania 33 in April of 2017. He is a sure WWE Hall of Famer, if not just for his classic matches throughout the "Attitude Era" and beyond and his immense popularity over the past nearly three decades in wrestling, but also for his accomplishments as one of only five men to be WWE's true Grand Slam Champion, which includes holding every title there is in WWE.

This is obviously a sad turn of events for Hardy, his family, and his fans and we hope he is able to find the help he needs to get healthy and strong again.