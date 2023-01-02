Jeremy Renner: Sheriff's Office Issues Statement on "Traumatic Injury"

On Sunday night, the news broke that Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) was in "critical but stable" condition following what was described as a weather-related snow-plowing accident. Now, we have some official statements from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Reno offering additional details. Sergeant Kristin Vietti shared with Deadline Hollywood that police "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9 am on New Year's Day. "Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident," Vietti continued, adding, "The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care," a representative confirmed on Sunday night. Renner has a home in Washoe County, Nevada, that he's owned for several years. That's important to note since the area received heavy snowfall over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend.

