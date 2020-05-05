Jesse Ventura Drops Out of Presidential Race He Never Joined

It looks like Jesse Ventura is not running for president as the Green Party candidate after all. The former Minnesota Governor, professional wrestler, announcer, and Russian TV network conspiracy talk show host was thought to be planning a run because he doesn't like the candidates offered from either major political party. Ventura's ambitions predate those of Donald Trump, who also got his entertainment start in the pro wrestling business and who had once promised to finance a Ventura presidential run long before harboring ambitions of his own.

Ventura announced his plans to run for office in April after initially expressing frustration with the status quo. "I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters," Ventura tweeted. "To be clear: I haven't filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution."

However, Bill Cimbrelo, who says he was set to be Ventura's campaign manager, says that Ventura decided to back out of the venture. "BREAKING: Unfortunately, for reasons that were not elaborated on, @GovJVentura has decided NOT to seek the Green Party nomination for President.

My apologies to all those that made an effort to get this off the ground & for your inevitable disappointment you must feel. Sorry," Cimbrelo tweeted, adding, "Sorry, everyone. I really didn't expect this, at all."

So it looks like Ventura is out, for now. Instead of an exciting triple threat match, we're stuck with another boring one-on-one at Electionmania this November, as Donald Trump takes on Joe Biden for the U.S. Presidential Championship. Sad.