Jesse Ventura on Minneapolis Violence, Trump, "Domestic Enemy" GOP

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura on the ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis, the violence at Roosevelt High School, Trump, and more.

The world is understandably horrified by the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Even as Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, and others attempted to spin the shooting into an act of self-defense on the part of the ICE agent against a "domestic terrorist," a number of videos taken before, during, and after Good's killing contradicted a number of those points. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only ICE-related incident to hit the city, with ICE agents getting into a confrontation with a crowd of people (including children) outside of Roosevelt High School, a confrontation that would lead to a chemical irritant of some type being deployed. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that ICE agents were attempting to detain an individual outside of the school when a teacher allegedly interfered. On Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Federation of Educators announced that a school employee was detained by ICE agents during the incident (with Minneapolis Public Schools also confirming the incident). Now, former Minnesota Governor and WWE icon Jesse Ventura is checking in with his thoughts on both matters, as well as the state of the Republican Party, and more.

Making an appearance at the school that Ventura graduated from in 1969, Ventura voiced his support for those who stood their ground against ICE agents to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul (who was on-site when Ventura made his visit). "Good for these people who stood up. They're teaching their students something: that we are a country, we have to be a country of law and a country of the Constitution. They're all forgetting about the Constitution of the United States of America. We don't even have it anymore. After January 6th, are you kidding me?" Ventura shared. As for the killing of Good by an ICE agent, Ventura added, "Anytime you have the loss of life that needlessly happens, that's a tragedy. And what occurred yesterday did not have to happen. There is no way — I've seen the tape of it."

As for how Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been handling the situation while pushing back on the Trump Administration's claims in some blunt and direct ways, Ventura was in favor of it: "Absolutely. Good for them." In line with what Walz and Frey had to say earlier this week, Ventura doesn't want to see the military or federal forces on the cities' streets. "Minnesota will take care of ourselves," he noted. Though he respects the leadership that Walz, Frey, and others have shown over the past several days, Ventura doesn't feel the same about Trump and his folks.

"We have a party, the Republicans, who don't seem to want to abide by the Constitution," Ventura offered. "I view, after January 6th, the Republican party is a domestic enemy to our Constitution." As for Trump, Ventura compared his time in the military as a Navy SEAL and having served in Vietnam with Trump's "bone spur" military deferment. "I spent 17 months in Southeast Asia while the draft-dodging coward was playing golf," Ventura said. "Most of me and all my friends are Vietnam veterans… but the rich white boys never had to go, did they? And yet he's going to tell me what courage is?"

