Jujutsu Kaisen S02E04 "Hidden Inventory 4" Review: Gojo on The Edge

In Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen S02E04: "Hidden Inventory 4," we're treated to a Gojo who is high on life... and on the verge of madness.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, "Hidden Inventory 4", brings us a Gojo who is high on life and on the verge of madness. This episode gives us a better insight into Toji as well as Gojo and how his techniques work. Once again, we get wonderful shots of Gojo's eyes, which will never be a bad thing. It seems it also does mark the beginning of the Geto-Gojo relationship going downhill and ending how we have been in the future. It was definitely a fantastic episode that makes the watcher even more hype over what is to come.

Seeing Riko get shot again was just as heartbreaking of a moment as we had in the last episode. Seeing Geto's expression change and go into attack mode after being informed Gojo was killed as well was equally so. As always, the fight was pretty intense and wonderfully animated, and Toji was able to successfully avoid all hits. As all villains do, he got a chance to explain his lack of cursed energy, how his Heavenly Restriction works, and how he was able to infiltrate all barriers. It was pretty intense and it left me wondering, why is Toji such an adored character? There is something definitely wrong with this man. However, he can fight and is knowledgeable enough to have been able to get past Gojo and Geto.

After getting close to absorbing Toji's cursed spirit, but is not able to do so at the last second, Toji counterattacks leaving Geto nearly dead. Although Toji explains the only reason why he chose to let him live is that there is no way of predicting how all cursed spirits Geto absorbed would behave if he is killed. I found it interesting that Toji mentions something about them having parenting, is lack of parenting something Toji believes to be intrinsically related to power-slash-strength?

Toji completes his mission and brings the girl's body to the Time Vessel Association, where, once again, the bad guy gets to go into detail about why their bad actions are backed because blah blah blah, some religious feud with Tengen. Even Toji thinks the dude is cray cray. Though, as Toji leaves the building, he is confronted by a very delirious Gojo who seems high on life after constant use of his power… or maybe after seeing death so closely. However, it is clear from the beginning this battle was about to turn the tables and establish how powerful Gojo really is.

That said, Toji is still able to hold his own against crazed Gojo, who easily dodges everything Toji throws in his direction. Gojo is aware that there must be something more about Toji considering how much he knew about his abilities, but Toji is in for a treat. Gojo has a special technique not even many of the clan know about and is able to beat Toji by pretty much ripping away half of his body. Suddenly he remembers his son's name, Megumi, and tells Gojo his son will be sold off to the Zen'in clan in a few years. It is unclear whether he told Gojo in an attempt to save him from a future under the clan or for any further reasons. Although we do know how special Megumi seems to be for everyone, an ulterior motive is definitely at play.

We see Geto and Gojo meet as Gojo is carrying Riko's body, each of them looking pretty lifeless and hopeless. Gojo even asks Geto if they should kill everyone present in the cult, applauding the death of the girl, stating he would not feel anything about it considering how he is currently feeling. Geto declines the offer; however, his body language seems to be considering it even when trying to explain his answer to Gojo. Once again, the eye representation of Jujutsu Kaisen always says so much about the characters. I feel for them, and I think this marks the beginning of the end of this friendship. I cannot wait for next week and start seeing where things lead.

