Jungle Boy Turns Heel at Forbidden Door, Betrays Hook and WWE

Jungle Boy disrespects wrestling, turning heel and attacking Hook after losing to SANADA! But has Jungle Boy earned this character development? 😤🤼💔

Welcome, everyone, to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV! 😤 Today, The Chadster will be discussing the absolutely dreadful moment when Jungle Boy Jack Perry turned heel, attacking Hook after losing to SANADA in the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match! 🤼 Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

Jungle Boy just had to go and challenge IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA in what was a completely unnecessary match. It seems like Jungle Boy wanted to prove himself against SANADA, who didn't view him as much of a challenger. Of course, Jungle Boy came up short because he's never paid his dues in WWE. 😤 Following the match, Jungle Boy decided to live up to AEW's disrespectful nature and attacked Hook, who had accompanied him to ringside. To make matters worse, Jungle Boy completely disrespected the wrestling business by mocking the crowd and holding up Hook's FTW Championship. 🏆

Why, just WHY did Jungle Boy have to turn heel? 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Jungle Boy has never even set foot in a WWE ring and now he's aiming for the next level without any of the hard work and dedication that WWE wrestlers show. Shame on you, Jungle Boy! 😡

Aside from this atrocious heel turn, there were other matches that just cheesed The Chadster off tonight. Earlier in the night, CM Punk defeated Kojima in a match where the Toronto crowd was booing Punk heavily. 😒 And what does Punk do? He plays the heel, of course. But after the match, he shows respect to Kojima. Yeah, too bad he doesn't show the same respect to WWE. 🙄 Orange Cassidy defended the AEW International Championship in a fatal four-way against Katsuyori Shibata, Zack Sabre Jr., and Daniel Garcia. Just when The Chadster thought things couldn't get any worse, Cassidy and Shibata showed mutual respect to each other as if they were purposely jabbing at The Chadster himself. 😤

And if that wasn't enough, The Chadster had a dreadful dream about Tony Khan recently and has to tell you about it. 😩 In that dream, The Chadster watched helplessly as Tony Khan took over WWE headquarters, replanting the flag with an AEW logo. 🏢 One by one, wrestlers bowed to their new master, leaving The Chadster feeling broken-hearted. Upon awakening, a sense of determination filled The Chadster to carry on defending WWE. 💼

In conclusion, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door continues to be a mess, filled with disrespectful cheap shots at WWE and The Chadster himself. 😠 But don't worry, true wrestling fans, The Chadster will remain diligent in delivering unbiased wrestling journalism. Make sure to check back later for more eye-opening AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door coverage, only on Bleeding Cool.

