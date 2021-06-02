Jupiter's Legacy Season 2 Not Happening; Live-Action Supercrooks Set

If you thought it was a long wait until you saw the first season of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's Jupiter's Legacy, then you might need to sit down for this one. On Wednesday, Millar announced that the streaming service was moving forward on a live-action series based on his and Leinil Francis Yu's Supercrooks (which is also getting an anime adaptation). But while the JL universe may be expanding with a villain-based series, the main series won't be continuing- at least not for now. Millar also revealed that Jupiter's Legacy will not continue as an ongoing series with a second season. Looking to take the property in a different direction eventually, Millar and Netflix have let the actors out of their contracts. "I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," Millar posed in a statement on Twiter. "I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail."

Millar continued, "Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

Last month, Millar offered an update on how things were looking with the anime adaptation of Super Crooks. "We're excited for the world to see the anime adaptation of 'Super Crooks' later this year. This superpowered heist comic about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones.inc (My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Godzilla Singular Point). Fans will be able to catch the first glimpse of this highly anticipated series at the Annecy Festival this June." Here's a look at Millar's post from earlier today finalizing the news about the chapter in the "Jupiter's Legacy" universe:

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

With the series currently sticking a sweet superhero landing on the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE)

But that's not all because we also have a look at how the comics made the jump from the page to the screen:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official First Look – From Comic To Screen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09wRcI48110)

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.