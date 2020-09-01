Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Trailer: Feeding Time Has Resumed

So you're pretty familiar with the "Jurassic Park/World" franchise, right? Well, on September 18th you'll find out what's been going with that other side of Isla Nublar when the animated Netflix adventure series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous– and now we have a look at the series via an official trailer. Over the course of its 8-episode ride, six campers uncover the wonders and secrets (and dangers) that await on the island that people really should stop visiting or doing experiments on (at this point, especially).

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they'll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they're going to survive.

Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) voices resident dinosaur expert Darius, while Jenna Ortega (You) plays social media sensation Brooklynn. Ryan Potter (Big Hero 6) voices self-appointed VIP Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Where's Waldo?) voices the gregarious and enthusiastic Sammy, and Sean Giambrone (Solar Opposites) voices sensitive and bookish Ben. Rounding out the cast are Kausar Mohammed (Cannon Busters) voicing world-class athlete Yaz, and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) recurring as camp counselors.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by franchise creator Steven Spielberg, longtime Spielberg collaborator Frank Marshall, and Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow, with series developer Zack Stentz serving as a consulting producer. Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, and Amblin Entertainment produce.

