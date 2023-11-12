Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aaron Hammersley, colin trevorrow, frank marshall, jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, Scott Kreamer, steven spielberg

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Netflix Teases Next Franchise Chapter

Netflix released a teaser for the latest chapter in Universal's dinosaur franchise, the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Article Summary Netflix teased the new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Chaos Theory will feature a T-Rex chase and a new protagonist.

The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set to release on Netflix in 2024.

The next chapter of Universal's dino-franchise will be animated with Jurassic World: Chaos Theory making its way to Netflix. The dinosaur franchise has come a long way since the original Stephen Spielberg film Jurassic Park was released 30 years ago. Its success spawned two sequels in 1997 and 2001 before Colin Trevorrow revived it in 2015's Jurassic World, which also spawned its own trilogy with its final theatrical entry in 2022's Jurassic World Dominion, which united the core casts of the two eras with World's Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Park's Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). Netflix released a tease of Chaos Theory on Geeked Week's social media channel.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Trailer Overview

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory alludes to Malcom's status as a chaotician and his original warning in 1993 to Hammond (Richard Attenborough) not to meddle in the natural order of things "Life finds a way." Surprisingly not on NBC Universal's Peacock as an exclusive, the Chaos Theory teaser begins with a helicopter chase as it tracks a Tyrannosaurus Rex through a forest before we find it on a highway and helpless motorists trying to avoid the giant beast creating a minor traffic incident before we hear its roar. With the title reveal, it's a throwback to the classic trilogy font and dino-skeleton. The final shot is a green truck swerving before coming to a full stop and revealing the new protagonist. The DreamWorks Animation CG series comes from showrunners and executive producers Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Also serving as executive producers are Spielberg, Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are producing the series. The streamer provided the brief, effective synopsis: "After the park has closed… after the kingdom has fallen… a new era of chaos begins… 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' is coming to Netflix in 2024."

