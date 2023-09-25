Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue Hammond Collection Figure Revealed

Mattel has surprises fans as they debut their newest Hammond Collection figures as they move on to Jurassic World

Mattel is back with some more prehistoric releases for their popular Jurassic World Hammond Collection line. This collection features 3.75" scale humans from the dinosaur films with correctly sized dinosaurs for some impressive displays. A new era of the Hammond Collection has arrived, with the 2015 film Jurassic World coming to the line. One of the stand-out dinosaurs has finally made her debut with the highly intelligent and uniquely colored Velociraptor Blue. She was part of a quartet of trained Velociraptors created by the InGen Corporation for use in the park's attractions. She bonded with Owen Grady and has been a constant in the franchise ever since, so it only makes sense to bring her to the Hammon Collection. The same style is featured with this raptor as previous ones but with a new "Blue" deco. We can imagine the rest of the pack will arrive from Mattel and, hopefully, Hammond Collection Indominus Rex, too. Pre-orders for Blue are live right here for $14.99 with a January 2024 release, and fans can find Owen Grady here.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Velociraptor Blue

"Blue expands the Hammond Collection of dinosaur figures, representing the velociraptor character from the first Jurassic World film which also appears later in the franchise. At 8.3 inches long, the dinosaur figure has movie-authentic design, including premium glass eyes, distinctive coloring and more content-accurate feet than previous figures. The generous articulations, including a jaw that opens to 65 degrees, provide optimal posing possibilities. Blue would look great in a display with other Hammond Collection figures, both humans and dinosaurs."

Franchise star! Blue has been a featured character in the franchise since the very first Jurassic Park movie, and is starring in the Jurassic World Hammond Collection, which has created a new standard for dinosaur-related figures.

Movie-accurate design. This 8-inch long figure is ready to dominate the spotlight with accurate and detailed design from Jurassic World. Check out the content-accurate feet and the frighteningly realistic premium glass eyes!

Extensive articulation! This figure allows great posability, including a wide-opening jaw. It's ready for a display with other Hammond Collection figures, both human and dinosaur. (Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.)

Deluxe packaging! The premium pack for Blue celebrates this Velociraptor character and its important role in the franchise and is suitable for display.

A cunning addition to any collection! Recommended for 8 years and older, this figure will thrill Jurassic World fans and dinosaur collectors.

