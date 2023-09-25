Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, mattel

Jurassic World Owen Grady Joins Mattel's Hammond Collection

Mattel has surprises fans as they debut their newest Hammond Collection figures as they move on to Jurassic World

Owen Grady, portrayed by actor Chris Pratt, made his debut in the long awaited Jurassic Park sequel 2015 film Jurassic World. He is a former member of the U.S. Navy, specializing in animal behavior and training. He was hired at Jurassic World on Isla Nublar, where he is responsible for training and researching the park's Velociraptors. It is a dangerous job, but he makes it look easy, and now Mattel is bringing him their popular 3.75" Hammond Collection line! That is right; it looks like Mattel is expanding the Hammond Collection to the era of Jurassic World with some sweet new releases. Owen will come with two heads, a pair of Raptor training hands, and a knife. A muzzle will also be included, which will pair with the upcoming companion Blue Velociraptor figure. Owen Grady is priced at $14.99, set for a Jan 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Owen Grady

"This Owen Grady Hammond Collection figure represents Owen Grady from the first Jurassic World movie. At 3.75-inch scale, this figure of the intrepid dinosaur trainer has movie-authentic design and 16 points of articulation. It comes with a swappable head and hands to recreate his "command" pose and expression. Content-accurate accessories include a knife in sheath and a dinosaur muzzle for Blue."

Display-ready action figure! Named for the founder of Jurassic Park, the Hammond Collection sets a new quality standard for collectables and this Owen Grady figure adds to the human element of the line.

A commanding pose! This figure of the fearless dinosaur trainer includes alternate head and hands to allow fans to duplicate his iconic "command" position and expression.

Authentic design and accessories! Based on the first Jurassic World movie, this figure also comes with a sheathed knife accessory and a dinosaur muzzle for Blue! (Blue figure sold separately and subject to availability.)

Pose-worthy! Designed at the usual 3.75-inch Hammond Collection scale, this figure features 16 articulated joints include double-hinged knees.

Build your collection! With premium touches, this action figure will delight Jurassic World fans and complement any dinosaur collection.

