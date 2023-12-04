Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: crisis, crisis on infinite earths, dcu, preview, trailer, warner bros discovery, warner bros entertainment

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One Trailer Released

Here's the official trailer & look at the all-star cast for Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One.

It began with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow – and it could all be coming to an end beginning this January. That's when Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One makes its debut – spelling the beginning of the end of the Tomorrowverse as we know it. With it based on Marv Wolfman & George Pérez's classic DC Comics limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths, there is no way that a story this universally epic could be told in just one animated film. Thankfully, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three will also hit next year. But with the first chapter set to hit in January, let's not waste any more time – here's a look at the key art poster, official trailer, and overview of what's to come:

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisi" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, viewers can expect the returns of Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Available to purchase exclusively on digital on January 9 and on 4K UHD in limited edition SteelBook packaging and Blu-ray on January 23, here's the official trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One:

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One also includes Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

