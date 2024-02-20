Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: - Time Wanderer, crisis on infinite earths, justice league, Warner Bros

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two Trailer Released

Things are going from bad to much, much worse in the following official trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two.

Article Summary Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two trailer released, apocalypse looms near.

Stars Darren Criss and Jensen Ackles return in a universe-spanning battle.

Shadow Demons and anti-matter threaten existence across all Earths.

Official overview teases ultimate destruction and a new 'big bad' reveal.

It began with 2020's Superman: Man of Tomorrow – and it might all be coming to an end in 2024. With Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths having already been unleashed, we know that it's a race against time (and a very nasty wave of anti-matter) if there's any chance of saving the Tomorrowverse. Based on Marv Wolfman & George Pérez's classic DC Comics limited series Crisis on Infinite Earths, it was clear from the start that a story this epic needed to be told over three chapters. And that brings us to the official trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two. Based on the overview that was released, even the combined might of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and others may not be enough when Shadow Demons launch an attack across all parallel Earths. As you're about to see in the clip above (with Part Two expected to be available for digital download this April), the story's true "big bad" is expected to be revealed – with resurfacing secrets possibly dooming our heroes before the fight has even begun.

Returning for the universe-destroying "Crisis" are Darren Criss as Superman & Earth-2 Superman, Stana Katic as Wonder Woman & Superwoman, and Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne. In addition, we had Matt Bomer as The Flash/Barry Allen, Meg Donnelly as Supergirl & Harbinger, Jimmi Simpson as Green Arrow, and Zachary Quinto as Lex Luthor. Now, here's a look back at the first part via an extended preview that was released by Warner Bros. Entertainment last month – followed by the official overview of the epic three-part event and more:

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter Armageddon?!

The voice cast for Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One also included Jonathan Adams as Monitor, Ike Amadi as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter, Amazing Man & Ivo, Geoffrey Arend as Psycho Pirate & Hawkman, Zack Callison as Dick Grayson/Robin, Alexandra Daddario as Lois Lane, Alastair Duncan as Alfred, Matt Lanter as Blue Beetle & Ultraman, Ato Essandoh as Mr. Terrific, Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Aldis Hodge as John Stewart/Green Lantern & Power Ring, Erika Ishii as Doctor Light/Dr. Hoshi & Huntress, David Kaye as The Question, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Liam Mcintyre as Aquaman & Johnny Quick, Nolan North as Hal Jordan, Amazo & Homeless Man, Lou Diamond Phillips as The Spectre & Owlman, Keesha Sharp as Vixen, and Harry Shum Jr. as Brainiac 5.

Directed by Jeff Wamester from a script by Jim Krieg, Justice League Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One was produced by Jim Krieg & Kimberly S. Moreau and executive produced by Butch Lukic, Sam Register, and Michael Uslan (with casting and voice direction by Wes Gleason).

