Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Welcome to Detroit, Raylan Givens! With Justified: City Primeval hitting FX on July 18th, a new teaser sees Timothy Olyphant's Raylan Givens getting a better sense of Detroit.

When it comes to our coverage, we've been doing a ton of "timey-wimey" stuff – leaping from some looks back at the original series to a look ahead at what's to come. And it's the latter that we're focusing on today, with the release of a new teaser for showrunners Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's Justified: City Primeval. Now, it's been made pretty clear that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back – but this time around, he's got some new stomping grounds to get used to. And he's going to learn pretty quickly that Detroit can be a pretty unforgiving place – as Raylan checks out his new world in the following clip.

With FX's Justified: City Primeval set to hit screens on July 18th, here's a look at the newest teaser, released earlier today (followed by a look back at what we know about the season so far):

A Look at What's to Come with Justified: City Primeval

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman" (Boyd Holbrook), a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive.

Along with Olyphant, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series. FX's Justified: City Primeval is set to hit screens on July 18th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!