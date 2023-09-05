Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, bctv daily dispatch, breaking bad, james gunn, Jason David Frank, justified, loki, power rangers, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, the always sunny podcast, The Walking Dead, wga
Justified Return, Loki, James Gunn/Batman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Power Rangers/Jason David Frank, SAG-AFTRA/WGA, James Gunn/Batman, Justified, Rick and Morty & tons more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Power Rangers/Jason David Frank, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, USA Network's WWE Raw, SAG-AFTRA/WGA, The Always Sunny Podcast, James Gunn/Batman, Netflix's Heartstopper, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Disney+'s Loki, HBO's Succession, Breaking Bad/Aaron Paul, Netflix's Sex Education, Netflix's The Crown, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Power Rangers/Jason David Frank, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, SAG-AFTRA/WGA, The Always Sunny Podcast, James Gunn/Batman, Justified: City Primeval, Loki, Breaking Bad/Aaron Paul, Rick and Morty & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 5, 2023:
Power Rangers: Jason David Frank's Daughter Posts Tribute to Father
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art: Laurent & France's Devastation
WWE Raw Preview: Will Gunther's Reign Continue? Plus: Payback Fallout
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, WGA Share Labor Day Messages
The Always Sunny Podcast Confirms Philly, NYC Live Shows Are Back On
James Gunn Answers "Broad Assumptions" About Batman/Facebook Account
Heartstopper Season 3 Episode 1 Title, Script Cover Page Revealed
Justified: City Primeval Creators on Bringing Back Boyd Crowder & More
Loki Season 2 Teaser Offers The God of Mischief Some Excellent Advice
Succession Creator Finally Answers Key Logan Roy/Kendall Roy Question
Breaking Bad Residuals: Aaron Paul Doesn't "Get a Piece from Netflix"
Sex Education "Censored" Episode Guides Offer Final Season Clues
The Crown S06 Offers Final Season Invite to Charles & Camilla Wedding
Doctor Who: RTD Honors Influential EastEnders Character in New Series
