The Always Sunny Podcast Confirms Philly, NYC Live Shows Are Back On

Good news for IASIP fans! The Always Sunny Podcast confirmed that this month's live show in Philly & October's live shows in NYC are back on.

With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & the WGA strikes pretty much shutting down a huge chunk of the film & television industry, fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have had a double hit to deal with. While they know that a 17th season is on the way, when that will be (and when we will hear anything about it) depends on when the AMPTP finally comes to its senses and does right by the unions. On top of that, we learned that The Always Sunny Podcast, with McElhenney, Day, Howerton, and Megan Ganz, would be putting the show "on hold for now," with the hope of new episodes "soon." With the podcast falling directly into the category of promoting any struck content from a struck company, the news wasn't surprising – but that didn't mean it sucked any less. But now? We actually have a little good news to pass along – especially for fans in the Philly & NYC areas.

ATTENTION NEW YORK AND PHILLY CREEPS! Four Walls Presents The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! is coming to you this Fall. Join us at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on September 23 and Radio City Music Hall in New York City on October 12 & 13. Follow the links below for tickets and info!

Earlier today, the word went out on the podcast's social media accounts that this month's live show at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on September 23 was back on – and so are the October 12th & 13th shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. If you're looking for more information, make sure to head over to the podcast's main site – and here's a look at the announcement that went out on Monday:

