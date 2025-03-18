Posted in: Cobra Kai, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, Kai Hards, Kayvon Derak Shanian

Kai Hards: "More Than Miyagi" Director Tackles "Cobra Kai" Phenomenon

"More Than Miyagi" director Kayvon Derak Shanian tackles how the sequel series Cobra Kai expanded The Karate Kid universe in "Kai Hands."

Article Summary Kayvon Derak Shanian's planned documentary "Kai Hards" explores "Cobra Kai's" huge success and legacy.

"Cobra Kai" expands "The Karate Kid" universe, revisiting Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence's stories.

Features interviews with cast, superfans, and insiders revealing "Cobra Kai's" global impact.

Indiegogo campaign launched for "Kai Hards" offering exclusive rewards for contributors.

There have been several franchises throughout the years that sought to recreate the original's success, often with mixed results, but none have gone above and beyond the original design of The Karate Kid franchise than Cobra Kai. Before the YouTube-turned-Netflix series became a phenomenon in 2018, filmmaker Kayvon Derak Shanian was already trying to tell the stories that inspired the original 1984 film from his debut documentary in 2011's Empty Hand: The Real Karate Kids (2011), chronicling the life of four martial artists on their way competing to be National Karate Kid Champion. His follow-up was The Real Miyagi in 2015, chronicling the life of Fumio Demura, the person who's the basis for Pat Morita's Nariyoshi Miyagi. This third documentary told Morita's acting career beyond The Karate Kid franchise in More Than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story in 2021. His latest, Kai Hards, will tackle the success and fandom of the Netflix series from Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, which wrapped its sixth and final season in 2025.

Kai Hards: Director Kayvon Derak-Shanian's Latest Documentary Tackles How 'Cobra Kai' Became a Global Phenomenon Beyond 'The Karate Kid' Franchise's Wildest Dreams

When Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg decided to continue the story of Daniel LaRusso and expand on his rival, Johnny Lawrence's story, it became one of the most unlikely underdog stories on so many levels, not only because it allowed actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka to revisit their signature roles and provide the nuance and depth most actors dream of, but those layers also applied to their returning co-stars from the first three films, and a new young generation of students they train. Kai Hards will feature exclusive interviews with the cast, superfans, martial artists, and industry insiders to explore how Cobra Kai became a global sensation.

Derak-Shanian launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $26,000 to support production and post-production efforts with tiered rewards based on the contribution, including limited-edition merchandise and VIP experiences. "This is not just a documentary; it's a love letter to the iconic franchise's fan community and the cultural phenomenon that has kept the spirit of The Karate Kid alive," he said in a statement. "Now, we are calling on the fan community to help us make this project a reality!"

Featured in the teaser are the showrunners, as well as Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi), Martin Kove (John Kreese), and Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keane). For more, you can check out Kai Hard's main page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!