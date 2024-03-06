Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada, recaps, wrestling

Kazuchika Okada Joins AEW, Sides with Young Bucks in Anti-WWE Plot

The Chadster is cheesed off! Kazuchika Okada made the wrong choice and joined AEW over WWE—Find out why it's so unfair! 😤👎

🚨🚨🚨Breaking News: Kazuchika Okada, The Rainmaker, has made the most grievous error of his legendary career!💔 Auughh man! So unfair! Tonight on AEW Dynamite, as the despicable Young Bucks were spouting their typical narcissistic rhetoric – bragging about retiring Sting, ousting Kenny Omega, suspending Hangman Adam Page from The Elite, and planning to dominate the upcoming tournament for the AEW Tag Team Championship – The Chadster was forced to endure this injustice from the couch of The Chadster's moderately furnished living room, sipping a lukewarm White Claw with the lingering fear of Tony Khan's wrath. 😤🍺

In an expected move – because, let's be real, everyone in AEW is out to be the center of a controversy – Eddie Kingston stormed the ring, fists ready to disrupt. The Chadster can't really blame Kingston; The Young Bucks are about as enjoyable as that guy Gary texting Keighleyanne incessantly during The Chadster's favorite WWE segments. But isn't Kingston just the other side of the same coin? The Young Bucks had the upper hand on Kingston when suddenly, the skies darkened, and… you guessed it, Okada's music hit, signaling that he had defected to AEW. 😱⛈️

The Rainmaker, who could have been a valuable player in The Chadster's beloved WWE, has become All Elite, leaving NJPW for the wild chaos that is Tony Khan's playground. The Chadster's heart broke as Okada stepped into the ring amidst a cacophony of cheers from the crowd who knows nothing about the true art of wrestling. What a slap in the face to the WWE Universe! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️🤼

As if it couldn't get worse, Okada, hailed as a hero for saving Kingston, betrayed all semblance of honor by pulverizing Kingston with his finisher. Then, to The Chadster's absolute dismay, The Young Bucks announced that Okada was not only All Elite but the newest member of The Elite. 😒👎 Can you believe this? Rather than enhancing the sport with WWE's esteemed heritage, Okada fell for the superficial allure of AEW. The Chadster doesn't understand how you could literally stab Triple H right in the back like that. 💔🗡️

This is just the kind of treachery Tony Khan would revel in. You know who's actually behind this? Tony Khan. Tony Khan is trying to get to The Chadster, ruin The Chadster's inner peace, and now… now maybe even sabotage The Chadster's Mazda Miata! Every time The Chadster sees his Miata, there's a pang of unease, as if Tony Khan might jump out from the back seat! 🚗😖

To make matters even more agitating, during one of The Chadster's recurring nightmares last night, in a very suspicious bit of foreshadowing, Tony Khan chased The Chadster through a haunting, misty graveyard, the echoes of Okada's theme taunting every step, as the crypts and tombs emanated a ghastly blue hue. The eerie pursuit culminated in a sensation too unsettling to describe, a sensation The Chadster is sure Tony Khan crafted to drive The Chadster mad. Tony Khan must stop being so obsessed with The Chadster – it's downright unseemly! 😠😡

👉The Chadster must state for the record, despite these outrageous AEW shenanigans, that The Chadster remains an unbiased journalist, the pinnacle of objectivity, similar to Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – valiant beacons of truthful reporting in this murky world of wrestling journalism. Perhaps they, too, know the pain of Tony Khan's incessant meddling. Does Tony Khan haunt their dreams as well? Do they battle the might of AEW's underhanded marketing tactics? 🤫📰

💔 Tony Khan, The Chadster holds you responsible for everything – for The Chadster's White Claw stained carpet, for The Chadster's crumbling marriage with Keighleyanne, who only ever texts that guy Gary, and for the downfall of what could have been Okada's magnificent WWE career. 🍺😔

AEW has done it again – pandering to the crowd, ruining the delicate fabric of professional wrestling, and crushing The Chadster's spirit. As The Chadster must now face a world where Okada is part of The Elite, let it be known that this is a dark day indeed. And to Tony Khan, The Chadster beseeches: get out of The Chadster's head, stop the madness, and bring back the dignity this sport deserves. 😩🔄🔚

