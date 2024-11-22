Posted in: Music, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: GNX, kendrick lamar, super bowl

Kendrick Lamar Teases, Then Releases Surprise New Album GNX (VIDEO)

Award-winning rapper, pop culture powerhouse, and Super Bowl LIX Halftime headliner Kendrick Lamar surprised fans with a new album, GNX.

With still a little more than two months to go until the award-winning rapper and pop culture powerhouse headlines Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show (set for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans), Kendrick Lamar is giving fans the gift of music in a very big way. Shortly after dropping a teaser for his sixth studio album, Lamar dropped the 12-track GNX on Friday afternoon across all streaming services. Here's a look at a rundown of each track – including writers and producers (K.L. = Kendrick Lamar), as well as the audio videos from Lamar's YouTube channel:

01 "Wacced Out Murals" (Written by Deyra Barrera, K.L.; produced by Dahi, Frano, Sounwave, Bridgeway, Jack Antonoff, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris, M-Tech

02 "Squabble Up" (Written by K.L.; produced by K.L., Sounwave, Bridgeway, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech)

03 "Luther" (Written by Ink, K.L., Sam Dew, SZA; produced by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Rose Lilah, M-Tech, Bridgeway, Kamasi Washington)

04 "Man at the Garden" (Written by K.L.; produced by Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech)

05 "Hey Now" (Written by Dody 6, K.L.; produced by Mustard, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff)

06 "Reincarnated" (Written by Deyra Barrera, K.L.; produced by K.L., Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech, Noah Ehler)

07 "TV Off" (Written by K.L.; produced by Mustard, Sean Momberger, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Kamasi Washington)

08 "Dodger Blue" (Written by K.L., Sam Dew, Siete, Wallie the Sensei; produced by Tim Maxey, Tane Runo, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Terrace Martin)

09 "Peekaboo" (Written by AzChike, K.L.; produced by Bridgewway, Sean Momberger, Sounwave)

10 "Heart Pt. 6" (Written by K.L.; produced by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech, Juju)

11 "GNX" (Written by Hitta J3, K.L., Peyosh, Young Threat; produced by Rascal, Kenny & Billy, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Tim Maxey)

12 "Gloria" (Written by Deyra Barrera, Ink, K.L., SZA; produced by Deats, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff)

DPS is set to produce the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

