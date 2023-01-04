Kenny Omega Wins IWGP United States Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

After months, or by some perspectives, years of trash-talking, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to win the IWGP United States Championship. The AEW star made his big return to the company after leaving to co-found AEW in 2019. Since that time, Omega claimed, Ospreay failed to carry the torch for the company, necessitating his return. In the second-to-last match of the night, Omega and Ospreay stole the show, no small feat considering this PPV also featured the debut of Sasha Banks under her new name, Mercedes Moné, and Kazuchika Okada defeating Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

The Chadster knows you are probably thinking: isn't it a betrayal for The Chadster to watch Wrestle Kingdom, knowing that the former Sasha Banks was going to literally stab Triple H in the back by appearing there? Well, The Chadster didn't set out to watch it. It all started when The Chadster was flipping through the channels looking for his beloved WWE. The Chadster wanted nothing more than to watch a thrilling rerun of Monday Night Raw or Smackdown to get his wrestling fix for the night, as he was unable to sleep thanks to his wife loudly texting with that guy Gary in bed.

However, as The Chadster was flipping through the channels, he stumbled upon NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 by accident. Initially, The Chadster was shocked and horrified to see Kenny Omega, the AEW star whom The Chadster has grown to loathe, competing for the IWGP United States Championship. What was this? AEW colluding with a foreign power to bully WWE? Auughh man! So unfair!

But The Chadster couldn't look away and was forced to watch Kenny Omega become a champion in Japan, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has done for it. The worst part is that now AEW will be able to brag tonight on AEW Dynamite about how Kenny Omega is the IWGP United States Championship, and even worse, they will probably tease Mercedes Moné appearing on Dynamite next week to be Saraya's tag team partner.

The Chadster is absolutely disgusted with this turn of events and can't believe Tony Khan would sink so low in his quest to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE as to work across international borders to screw over WWE like this. The Chadster can only hope that WWE fires back, perhaps by sending AJ Styles to NJPW to win a title and show AEW how it's done. Then again, that would only encourage more people to watch NJPW which is probably sending the wrong message, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.