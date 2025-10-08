Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: aubrey plaza, Kevin

Kevin: Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman Star in Amazon Animated Series

Prime Video previewed the new adult comedy animated series Kevin, featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza, and more.

Article Summary Prime Video unveils Kevin, an adult animated comedy centered on a housecat navigating life after a breakup.

Jason Schwartzman voices the lead role, with Aubrey Plaza playing the cat’s former owner, Dana.

The ensemble cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Gil Ozeri, and Amy Sedaris.

Kevin is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios, with Aubrey Plaza as executive producer.

Prime Video announced a new adult animated comedy series, Kevin, featuring an all-star cast featuring Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as the title role, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), who plays Dana, one half of a human couple who he leaves behind. The series features a variety of human and animal characters based in New York as the title character tries to sort out his existence after finding himself at a shelter.

Kevin: Prime Video Animated Series Announces Ensemble Cast Featuring Schwartzman, Plaza, Goldberg, Waters, Sedaris & More

Joining Schwartzman and Plaza are Whoopie Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act), who plays Cupcake, a wildly unpredictable hairless cat, proudly feral– she's only squatting at the pet rescue as long as it provides her with opportunities to con humans and animals alike; John Waters, who plays Armando, a gorgeous, sarcastic and no-nonsense Persian cat who has sworn off all humans in favor of the freedom he gets out of life as an "independent" cat; and Aparna Nancherla, who plays Judy, a sweet but sickly Scottish Fold kitten who welcomes Kevin into his local pet rescue with positivity and an unwavering belief that the perfect human is right around the corner.

Rounding out the cast are Gil Ozeri, who plays Seth, the kind and nurturing man who runs "Furrever Friends" pet rescue. He loves his animal residents so much that he lets them walk all over him… constantly; and Amy Sedaris, who plays Brandi, Seth's brassy and intimidating little Shih Tzu. Despite being a dog, it's clear that Brandi is really in charge of the rescue. Loosely inspired by a real-life break-up and the cat who was caught in the middle, Kevin is a hilarious and heart-warming story about finding where you belong in the world. Following Kevin's owners' breakup, the cat moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, joining a chaotic band of misfit animals, who help him find his way in life.

Schwartzman starred in the HBO Original film Mountainhead (2025), and Plaza starred in Focus Features' Honey Don't (2025). Serving as executive producers are Plaza, showrunner Joe Wengert, Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio. Kevin is produced by animation company Titmouse, Plaza's Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!