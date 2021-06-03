Kevin Nash Lashes Out at Vaccine Lottos: "**** the Southeast"

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest hot goss from the world of pro wrestling. Which WWE Hall-of-Famer decried an entire region of the country while complaining about vaccine lotteries? Why, it was none other than Big Sexy Kevin Nash, amigos.

Did Kevin Nash talk to his friend The Road Dogg about COVID denialism, comrades? Haw haw haw haw!
Big Sexy unleashed his tirade against vaccine lottos on Twitter, saying, "States are giving million dollar prizes to get a vaccine. WTF educated Americans got the vaccine out of an understanding of the vaccine and science. Can we put the early vaccine Americans in on a your not stupid vaccine lotto? Fuck the Southeast. Let the adults be rewarded."

Hey, that is not a bad idea, Kevin Nash. Unfortunately, another qualification of the "you're not stupid" lotto is to know the difference between "your" and "you're," comrade! Haw haw haw haw! Just a little good-natured ribbing, my friend.

But more seriously, vaccine lottos are not open only to people who agree to get a vaccine now. Anyone who has been vaccinated can enter the drawings, so people who got the shot early are rewarded as well. And if these lottos can convince anti-vaxxers to get the vaccine, as evidence shows they have been able to do, it can help to protect people who are unable to get vaccinated at all, not because they failed the "you're not stupid" lotto, but because of medical conditions that make it too dangerous. So in El Presidente's estimation, vaccine lottos are A-okay!

But Big Sexy can be forgiven, of course, because I get what he was trying to say, comrades.  And as he pointed out in a follow-up tweet, the states in the Southeast do have some of the worst vaccination rates. And Big Sexy is usually totally on point with his Twitter game.

Until next time, my friends… socialism or death!

