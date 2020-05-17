Killing Eve Season 3 Preview: Villanelle's Not Here For The Hockey

The theme of "you can't go home again" is one we've seen play out before, and yet last week's episode of BBC America and AMC's Killing Eve and its focus on Villanelle (Jodie Comer) found new ways to be both heartbreakingly tragic and shockingly beautiful. After the previous five episodes left her and Eve (Sandra Oh) reeling from personal losses and unexpected reunions, Villanelle escapes to her family home in Russia. Like most visits home, things started out well and even seemed promising for Villanelle's state of mind. Bonding with her brothers and establishing some level of truce with her mother Tatiana (Evgenia Dodina), things were going so good for our assassin that we knew it was going to go south.

And it did in a big way. Old family wounds surface as Villanelle sees her mother repeating the mistakes she suffered for on her brother, so a confrontation ensues. A harsh accusation, one dead mother, and a destroyed later, and Villanelle was back on a train and heading "home" and refusing her mother the mercy of tears. Wherever that may be, for Villanelle "home" might be more of a person and a state of mind than a place. Which brings us to this week's "End of Game" preview and back into the main storylines, as Villanelle looks to change things up and Eve meets with Niko's (Owen McDonnell) real killer

Killing Eve season 3, episode 6 "End of Game": Carolyn finds out information is being withheld from her; Villanelle decides on a different path.

In the video below, the fine folks at BBC America have put together a look back at the first two seasons of Killing Eve, with each of our "wonder twins" getting a chance to vent some of their serious season-ending frustrations out on one another (so does that mean they're both going to get attacked at the end of this season?). British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the third season, with Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, and Oh also serving as executive producers, and Nigel Watson serving as producer. Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and distributed by Endeavor Content.