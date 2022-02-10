Killing Eve Season 4 Images & Key Art Preview The Final Obsession

With BBC America's Killing Eve returning to BBC America on February 27 (February 20 on AMC+ & February 28 on AMC) with a two-episode premiere, viewers should expect the unexpected to kick things off. The twist this time? It's Eve (Sandra Oh) who's on the hunt for revenge and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) who's looking for a more peaceful life. But as we've already seen from the official trailer, it doesn't take long until their paths cross again. In addition, Carolyn's (Fiona Shaw) investigation into The Twelve is about to get very, very real, while Hélène (new series regular Camille Cottin) will be looking for some payback for Rhian (Alexandra Roach) being taken off the board. And yes, we finally got a Konstantin (Kim Bodnia) sighting- but not this time around. But what we do have are some other familiar faces grabbing the spotlight in the following key art and preview images:

Joining the cast this season are Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts) and Robert Gilbert (The Tragedy of Macbeth) in series regular roles. Vasan's Pam is a young & new assassin-in-training, an outsider whose work in the family funeral business was solace for her despite her bully of a brother. Gilbert's Yusuf is ex-army, a warm and charismatic alpha bad boy who works with Eve and helps her on her mission of revenge. In addition, Marie-Sophie Ferdane (I Am Not An Easy Man) on board in a recurring role. Ferdane's Gunn is an assassin with even more issues than Villanelle. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth & final season of BBC America's Killing Eve:

And here's a look back at the original compilation teaser that was released to announce the series return:

Laura Neal (Sex Education) is on board as lead writer and executive producer for the fourth season. Oh, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, and Damon Thomas will executive produce- with Endeavor Content financing and distributing. "Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for," executive producer Gentle told EW in a recent interview. "And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before."

At the time the news of the fourth & final season was announced, Oh explained, "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon. I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." Comer concurred, adding, "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."