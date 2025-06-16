Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: king of the hill

King of the Hill Season 14 Official Poster: The King Is Back

Returning for Season 14 on August 4th, here's a look at an official poster for Hulu and Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' King of the Hill.

Hank and Peggy reconnect with old friends, while Bobby chases his chef dreams in Dallas with Connie and Joseph.

New season modernizes the series, keeping classic King of the Hill humor and heart at its core.

The cast and producers discuss honoring late stars Johnny Hardwick, Brittany Murphy, and Tom Petty.

When the 14th season of Hulu and Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' beloved animated series King of the Hill hits in August, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, after having spent years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg. Meanwhile, Bobby is off living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane. From what we've seen so far, the newest season does a nice job of modernizing the beloved animated series without taking away what made it beloved in the first place. Now, we have an official key art poster showcasing some very familiar faces:

Check out the latest teaser for Hulu's King of the Hill that was released on Father's Day, followed by what else we learned about the animated series' return from earlier this month:

King of the Hill Team Discuss Doing Right by Hardwick, Murphy, Petty

With Judge, Showrunner/EP Saladin K. Patterson, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss attending ATX TV Fest, Huss opened up about how it felt taking over the role of Dale Gribble, made famous by the late Johnny Hardwick (who recorded six episodes of the upcoming season before passing away in August 2023). In addition, Daniels and Patterson discussed two additional losses to the KOTH family: the late Brittany Murphy, who voiced Luanne over the course of the original series' run, and the late Tom Petty, who voiced recurring character Lucky, as well as Mud Dobber.

Toby Huss on taking over for Johnny Hardwick: "Johnny was one-of-a-kind and a wonderful fellow. I'm not trying to copy Johnny…I guess I'm trying to be Johnny. He laid down a really wonderful goofball character…he had a lot of weird heart to him, and that's a credit to Johnny. So all I'm trying to do is hold on to his Dale-ness. We love our guy Johnny, and it's so sad that he's not here." Mike Judge also added: "Johnny Hardwick is in six episodes. He's still going to be in the show."

Greg Daniels on Brittany Murphy Bringing Something Special to Luanne: "I would also say, to give the compliment back to the actors, one person I learned so much from, who is no longer here, is Brittany Murphy, who never read it the way you thought it was going to be read. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing Luanne."

Saladin K. Patterson on Honoring Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty's Legacy & Influence: "We talked about the best way to honor them, the show, and the fans as well. I don't want to give any spoilers, but we found opportunities to let them be referenced, in a very respectful way that people are going to appreciate."

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, Judge and Daniels are creating and executive producing the series, with 3 Arts' Michael Rotenberg & Howard Klein and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis also executive producing.

