Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Feature Film, KIZUMONOGATARI -Koyomi Vamp-, light novel, Nisioisin, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- Hits Theaters in August (One Night Only)

Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- anime feature film (compiling the three original movies) gets a one-night-only theatrical release on Aug. 28.

Crunchyroll, the ultimate home for anime worldwide, announced today that tickets for the newly adapted directorial masterpiece, Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp-, comprised of the three "Kizumonogatari" trilogy films adapted from the novel by Nisioisin, are now on sale for audiences in the United States and Canada. Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- centers around a high school student named Koyomi Araragi, who survives an encounter with a gorgeous yet helpless vampire, Kiss-shot Acerola-Orion Heart-under-blade. It was one fateful evening when Koyomi Araragi encountered her – Kiss-shot Acerola-Orion Heart-under-blade: Legendary Vampire, Killer of Apparitions, and King of Apparitions. Her legs and arms were cruelly torn apart, her extravagant dress soaked in red; she's a monster who finds herself in a tragic state, lying in a pool of her own blood. However, Koyomi finds her to be beautiful this way.

Written by Nisioisin and animated by Shaft, Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- takes you back to the beginning, the origin of the Monogatari story. Originally released as three separate movies, the upcoming film installment summarizes the "Kizumonogatari" trilogy and can be seen exclusively in theaters.

Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp-is a three-film anime adaptation comprised of edited footage from the trilogy of films of the same name previously released in 2016 and 2017 featuring animation produced by Shaft. The compilation film held its North American premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival as part of the Animation Plus Section, drawing in a large crowd of anime enthusiasts eager to experience the latest installment in the beloved series. The film will only be available in Japanese with English subtitles. The feature film is distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment and will only be released for one day only in a few select theaters across the United States and Canada on August 28, offering fans the unique opportunity to experience Tatsuya Oishi's breathtaking animation on the big screen.

Directed by and screenplay by Tatsuya Oishi

Original story by Nisioisin

Produced by Shaft

Run time: 114 minutes.

Kizumonogatari -Koyomi Vamp- opens theatrically for one day only on August 28th. Tickets are available from Fandango.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!