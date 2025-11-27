Posted in: Current News, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, macy's thanksgiving day parade

KPop Demon Hunters: Huntr/X Makes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (aka Huntr/X, from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters) made their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut.

After getting a preview of what's to come earlier during the iconic holiday tradition, the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade served up precisely what Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters fans had been waiting for. That's right, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the fictional K-pop group Huntr/X, unleashed a crowd-crushing performance of "Golden" in what's been the most impressive performance during a parade filled with remarkable performances. We've also got a look at the trio's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers waiting for you above, and a look at what Ejae had to share on TikTok before the big moment.

Here's a rundown of how things went during today's iconic holiday tradition:

HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) performs 'Golden' at the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in NY.

pic.twitter.com/Qt7f1GKiDw — ToonHive (@ToonHive) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Earlier, two familiar faces made an appearance during the parade. That's right, we got a look at the Derpy Tiger (full-size) and Sussie (balloonicle) balloons as they made their way through the streets of NYC. We've got a video of their appearances waiting for you below, along with the following images:

Here's a look at a video clip of Derpy Tiger and Sussie making their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut from this morning:

DERPY AND SUSSIE ARE UP UP UP AT THE PARADE pic.twitter.com/hoFhCjgRYi — xᴉlɟʇǝu (@netflix) November 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the KPop Demon Hunters balloon being inflated and officially revealed, followed by a look at some other familiar faces we're going to see along the parade route:

In 2024, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was the top show of the holiday season and delivered its biggest audience on record with 31.7 million total viewers across NBC and Peacock—that's an 11% increase compared to 2023. This makes 2024 the fourth year in a row that the parade was the most-watched entertainment show on linear. In addition, the 2024 parade was the top Spanish-language TV program in its timeslot on Telemundo for the third consecutive year. As for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, the live 2024 special drew 7.6 million viewers across all platforms – marking a three-year ratings high.

