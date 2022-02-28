L.A. Law: Arrow Alums Juliana Harkavy & Kacey Rohl Join ABC Revival

Marc Guggenheim is calling another familiar face from Arrow to join him in the upcoming ABC revival L.A. Law in Kacey Rohl, who will be playing a leading role in the legal drama's pilot. Joining her as part of the cast are Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff, John Harlan Kim, and fellow Arrow alum Juliana Harkavy (who played Dinah Drake/Black Canary on the series), according to Deadline Hollywood. Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fletcher, the new series sees original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen reprise their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, now running the law firm of Becker Rollins, formerly McKenzie Brackman on the NBC series.

L.A. Law Revival Pilot Details

The pilot is written by Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and will be directed by Anthony Hemingway that follows Becker Rollins, which reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing, and incendiary cases. Rohl will play Sonia Layton, a social justice warrior who works as the office administrator at McKenzie Brackman — but probably has as sharp a legal mind as any of the attorneys on staff. Underwood, Guggenheim, and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

In addition to her memorable role as Alena on Arrow, Rohl became a regular on TV starring in The Magicians, Fortunate Son, Wayward Pines, and the feature White Lie. The original L.A. Law, which ran from 1986-1994 and won 15 Emmys, also starred Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Michael Tucker, Richard Dysart, Susan Ruttan, Larry Drake, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smiths, Harry Hamlin, and Michele Greene. Only Bernsen, Eikenberry, Rachins, Tucker, and Dysart appeared in all 171 episodes. Underwood joined in 1987.