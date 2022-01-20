L.A. Law: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

The ABC revival pilot of L.A. Law has added three to the cast of the sequel spinoff series. Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef, and Ian Duff joining original stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker from the original 80s/90s NBC series created by Steven Bochco. Olagundoye will play Assistant District Attorney Erika Jackson. The NBC series featured the Assistant District Attorney role played by Susan Day (Grace Van Owen), Cecil Hoffman (Zoey Clemmons), and John Spencer (Tommy Mullaney). Olagundoye's Erika Jackson is a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom but is confronted by the role she plays in a carceral system as a deft attorney and as a woman of color. Nef will play Alana Burke, a transgender lawyer who's so formidable and creative in the courtroom that she makes actual headlines for her outside-the-box thinking. Duff plays junior associate JJ Freeman, an idealistic hard-charger who has no problem speaking truth to power, including to his idol, Jonathan Rollins, with whom he has fundamental disagreements about what it means to be a Black man in America in 2022.

The L.A. Law pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and directed by Anthony Hemingway, focuses on the law firm of Becker Rollins, formerly McKenzie Brackman on the NBC series, which reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "L.A. Law" TV Intro (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7R6ycC_s1g&t=8s)

Underwood, Guggenheim, and Mohamed executive produce alongside Hemingway via Anthony Hemingway Productions and Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco via Steven Bochco Productions. 20th Television is the studio.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Steven Bochco discusses casting "L.A. Law" – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORG (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ0vGh9FgAk)

The NBC series also starred Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Michael Tucker, Richard Dysart, Susan Rattan, Larry Drake, Jimmy Smits, Harry Hamlin, and Michele Greene. During its original run from 1986-1994, L.A. Law won 15 Emmys with Bernsen, Eikenberry, Rachins, Tucker, and Dysart appearing in all 171 episodes throughout eight seasons.

Deadline Hollywood