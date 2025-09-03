Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Lady Gaga Releases Wednesday Season 2 Track "The Dead Dance"

Lady Gaga released a new single coinciding with the return of Netflix's Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday for Season 2 Part 2, "The Dead Dance."

Lady Gaga stars as Nevermore Academy's mysterious Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday’s second season.

"The Dead Dance" is available now on all major streaming platforms, with a music video later today.

Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega’s collaboration builds on their Season 1 connection and mutual admiration.

The bond between series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday and Lady Gaga first began with a memorable Season 1 dance and a mutual exchange of love and respect between Ortega and Lady Gaga. With the second part of Season 2 now upon us, we're about to meet Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, a known Nevermore Academy teacher whose mysterious past entwines with Wednesday (Ortega). But that's far from all, because we learned last month that Lady Gaga would be releasing the single "The Dead Dance" the same day as the streaming series' return – and it's now available for you to check out below (and also on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes Store, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music).

Here's a look/listen at the audio track for "The Dead Dance," with the official music video set to drop later today:

Wednesday Season 2: What You Need to Know…

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd. Here's a look at Lady Gaga with Ortega and other cast members during last week's Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's in New York City:

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

