Landman: Thornton, Moore, Hamm-Starring Series Releases New Trailer

Hitting Paramount+ on November 17th, here's a new trailer for Taylor Sheridan's Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore & Jon Hamm-starring Landman.

Lately, when we've been discussing Taylor Sheridan's "Sheridan-verse," most of the attention has been focused on what could be the final episodes of the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone. But now, we're shifting our attention to another series on the horizon that's been on our radar – one with some pretty big names attached. Created by Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm-starring original drama series Landman is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown, the streaming series is expected to be an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big that it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics. With a two-episode debut set for Sunday, November 17th (and dropping weekly after that on Sundays), we have a new official trailer to pass along waiting for you above – one that offers us more about the show's main players and their world.

Joining Thornton and Moore for Landman are series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Hamm will star in a recurring guest role, with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars. Now, here's a look back at the previously released official trailer for the streaming series:

Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay executive produce Paramount+'s Landman. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer of the streaming series distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

