Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Lanterns, The Rookie, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Mayfair Witches, SNL, The Sandman, Diplo & Cooper/Cohen, and More!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Lanterns, Max's Creature Commandos, TBS's AEW Dynamite, ABC's The Rookie, Peacock's The Traitors, ESPN's Sugar Bowl 2025, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, NBC's SNL, Netflix/The Sandman, Diplo & Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen, AnimEgo's Time of Eve, FX's Justified, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, SNL, Netflix/The Sandman, Diplo & Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 2, 2024:
Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre: "Extensive DC Homework" Is "Going Well"
Creature Commandos: James Gunn Updates Spotify Playlist for Episode 6
AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen – Your Guide to Not Streaming on MAX
Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis on Thorne/DCU Future & More
The Rookie: You Want a Trailer? The Cast Has You Covered (Kinda?)
Creature Commandos Ep. 6 Spotlights Doctor Phosphorus Story (Preview)
The Traitors Season 3 Opening 7 Minutes Available to Stream on Peacock
Sugar Bowl 2025 Update: Georgia/Notre Dame Game Moved to Thursday
Mayfair Witches Season 2: Chirisa & Jirrels on Showrunner, Crossovers
SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: John Mulaney & "Subway Churro" for Season 47
Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game (No "Sandman") in 2025 Teaser
Diplo Reveals Being on LSD During Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen Interview
Time of Eve Review: Sci-Fi Anime Tale Teaches Importance of Empathy
Justified: Looking Back at Raylan Givens' Most Memorable "Big Bads"
New Year's Eve Fun, Squid Game, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!