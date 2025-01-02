Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Lanterns, The Rookie, Creature Commandos & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Creature Commandos, The Rookie, Mayfair Witches, SNL, The Sandman, Diplo & Cooper/Cohen, and More!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Lanterns, Max's Creature Commandos, TBS's AEW Dynamite, ABC's The Rookie, Peacock's The Traitors, ESPN's Sugar Bowl 2025, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, NBC's SNL, Netflix/The Sandman, Diplo & Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen, AnimEgo's Time of Eve, FX's Justified, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 2, 2024:

Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre: "Extensive DC Homework" Is "Going Well"

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Updates Spotify Playlist for Episode 6

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen – Your Guide to Not Streaming on MAX

Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis on Thorne/DCU Future & More

The Rookie: You Want a Trailer? The Cast Has You Covered (Kinda?)

Creature Commandos Ep. 6 Spotlights Doctor Phosphorus Story (Preview)

The Traitors Season 3 Opening 7 Minutes Available to Stream on Peacock

Sugar Bowl 2025 Update: Georgia/Notre Dame Game Moved to Thursday

Mayfair Witches Season 2: Chirisa & Jirrels on Showrunner, Crossovers

SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: John Mulaney & "Subway Churro" for Season 47

Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game (No "Sandman") in 2025 Teaser

Diplo Reveals Being on LSD During Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen Interview

Time of Eve Review: Sci-Fi Anime Tale Teaches Importance of Empathy

Justified: Looking Back at Raylan Givens' Most Memorable "Big Bads"

