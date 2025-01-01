Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie: You Want a Trailer? The Cast Has You Covered (Kinda?)

Want a trailer for ABC's The Rookie? Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine, and Richard T. Jones have you covered - kinda?

With less than a week to go until ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its seventh season, we've been treated to some early looks at what we can expect, along with images and an overview for S07E01: "The Shot" and an overview for S07E02: "The Watcher." But the cast knows what everyone is really looking forward to – a trailer. Well, guess what? Winter, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Deric Augustine, and Richard T. Jones have got you covered You want a trailer? You got a trailer – in fact, five of them (?!?). In addition, we have a new teaser that picks up where things left off last season – a situation that's not good for Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

Here's a look at the cast having some fun with all of that trailer anticipation, along with a deadly serious teaser for what's at stake for John and Bailey when the hit ABC series returns:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1: "The Shot" & Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

