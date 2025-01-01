Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

New Year's Eve Fun, Squid Game, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, "Always Sunny" & Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, Squid Game, The Boys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Max's Creature Commandos, CBS's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, ABC's The Rookie, ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, NBC's SNL, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Netflix's Squid Game, Perlmutter & Disney, Crunchyroll, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix 2024, Michelle Buteau/Dave Chappelle, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects, Netflix's Heartstopper, Prime Video's The Boys, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, January 1, 2024:

New Year's Eve Live: Cummings Joins Cooper, Cohen for 2024 Roast Rant

New Year's Eve Live: Anderson Cooper Unleashes "The Giggles" Onslaught

Interview With the Vampire: Trixie Mattel and Katya Tackle Season 1

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: Things Get "Pepe Silvia"

New Year's Eve Live: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Take Their First Shot

Creature Commandos: Benjamin Byron Davis on Tackling Rupert Thorne

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" Overview Released

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Viewing Guide

New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: What You Need To Know

SNL 50 Seasons/50 Days: Mario Kart Meets The Last of Us in Season 48

Mayfair Witches S02: Chirisa & Jirrels on Ciprien, Moira, Talamasca

Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Poster: Looks Like Young-hee Has a Friend

Trump Praises Perlmutter for Departing Disney, "Woke Donald Duck"

Crunchyroll Rolls Out Massive Winter 2025 Anime Season Lineup

WWE Raw Review: Saying Goodbye to the USA Network Era

Netflix Looks Back on 2024: Avatar, Bridgerton, John Mulaney & More

Michelle Buteau Has Different Definition of "GOAT" for Dave Chappelle

Common Side Effects: Adult Swim Previews Animated Comedic Thriller

The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2024

Heartstopper: Netflix Releases Even More Season 3 Outtakes/Bloopers

Mayfair Witches Season 2: Anne Rice Series Image Gallery Updated

The Boys: Kripke on What Star Trek, Buffy, The X Files Have In Common

