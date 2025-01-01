Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohen, diplo

Diplo Reveals Being on LSD During Anderson Cooper/Andy Cohen Interview

Check out DJ Diplo revealing to Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that he was still feeling the effects of an LSD trip during their interview.

If you didn't get a chance to check out our coverage last night of CNN's New Year's Eve Live With Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, then you missed out on a whole lot of reasons why a whole lot of folks like to ring in the new year with the dynamic duo. A perfect example would be Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's live interview with Diplo – where we casually learned that the famed DJ dropped LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) before heading out his helicopter to his gig at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles and was still tripping during their interview. And you thought no one could one-up last year's interview with John Mayer at a cat bar in Tokyo, where various cat anuses were on display (seriously).

"What's the most conventional place that you've done LSD? Cohen asked Diplo at one point during the exchange, and that's what brought out the ten-ton bit of honesty from the man who was looking suspiciously like a younger version of J.K. Simmons's J. Jonah Jameson from Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" movies. "Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here," Diplo responded, adding while he laughed, "I'm not even lying." His response triggered two reactions from the hosts – Cooper broke out into another giggle-fest while a shocked Cohen was looking for some follow-up. "You're tripping right now?" Cohen asked. "Yeah, but it's like a light trip," Diplo confirmed, noting that he was "microdosing" while also alluding to the possibility that he may have "macrodosed" earlier that day.

In the end, the interview was another great moment – and it looks like the DJ has a new fan in Cooper. "I wish I was Diplo. I got to say. I just think he has a fun, cool lifestyle. Can you imagine his lifestyle? 'I'm Diplo. I do things,'" the CNN anchor shared, adding that he will be following Diplo on social media moving forward. "I'm absolutely going to start. I mean … I feel bad about my own boring life compared to Diplo's. He's got helicopters and he's like doing things. He did like four shots while we were talking.," Cooper added. "And he's going to play. How does he work? How does anybody do anything? I've had four shots. I just want to go to sleep." Here's a look at a clip from the interview (with big thanks to Pop Crave for posting the video):

Diplo trips on LSD while appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve special. pic.twitter.com/V9iauqF86B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 1, 2025 Show Full Tweet

