Posted in: ABC, CBS, HBO, NBC, TV | Tagged: ABC, cbs, HBO, jimmy kimmel, nbc, Seth Meyers, snl, stephen colbert

Colbert, Kimmel, Meyers, Maher & More Late-Night Shows Set Returns

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher, and John Oliver have confirmed their resepctive return dates.

With the WGA having officially ended the writers' strike as of 12:01 a.m. PT this morning, late-night is beginning to get back to work. On the HBO side, Bill Maher will be bringing back Real Time with Bill Maher this Friday, September 29th – with John Oliver returning with Last Week Tonight on Sunday, October 1st. And then, on Monday, October 2nd, we have Jimmy Fallon & NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers & NBC' Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel & ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! all set to return. Some question marks still remain, both with other issues in play than just the strike…

For Comedy Central's The Daily Show, there's the matter of selecting a new permanent host for the long-running late-night news/comedy program. And then there's the matter of the open timeslot that CBS has on weeknights at 12:30 a.m. after James Corden's departure – with news on that expected soon(-ish). And then there's the matter of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Coming off a Season 48 that ended three shows sooner than expected due to the May 1st start of the writers' strike (with the April 15th show with host Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out) & musical guest Karol G serving as the official season finale), reports are that the long-running sketch comedy/music series could kick off the 49th season on October 7th or 14th. But with SNL, there are two other factors to consider. What happens if members of the cast choose to respect SAG-AFTRA's picket lines and not cross (assuming SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP haven't reached an agreement by then)? In addition, SNL would have to look outside of SAG-AFTRA for potential hosts. Originally, SNL alum Pete Davidson (Bupkis), Kieran Culkin (Succession), and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) were set to host SNL's final three episodes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!