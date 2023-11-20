Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: chicago, Law & Order, nbc, preview

Law & Order, Chicago Series Returning to NBC in January 2024: Details

Here's when Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are returning to NBC.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes having officially wrapped (and SAG-AFTRA currently voting to ratify its new three-year deal), the writers returned to work last month, while the cast was able to return earlier this month. Since that time, we've had some behind-the-scenes rumblings involving the original series and the Christopher Meloni-starring spinoff. But now, we have some good news to pass along courtesy of NBC & its prime-time midseason schedule. On Thursday, January 18th, Law & Order returns at 8 p.m., followed by the 25th season of Law & Order: SVU and concluding with Law & Order: Organized Crime. But we didn't forget about the "Chicago" franchise fans out there, with Wednesday, January 17th, bringing Chicago Med at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Earlier, we mentioned how the "Law & Order" franchise had some behind-the-scenes changes going on. With a fourth season of "Organized Crime" set for its midseason return in January, the spinoff will see John Shiban (Ozark) taking over as the show's sixth showrunner. In addition, reports are that the series will introduce us to more members of Det. Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) family. Though neither Wolf Entertainment nor NBC commented on the article, TVLine reported that Stabler's brothers, Randall & Joe Jr., are set to be introduced. In addition, there was a headline-worthy casting change on the flagship series, also. When Law & Order returns in January 2024, it will do so without Jeffrey Donovan's Det. Frank Cosgrove. In an article from TV Line that went live last week (NBC did not respond & Donovan's reps did not respond to the initial report), the search is reportedly underway for a new series regular to replace Donovan's Cosgrove on a cast that includes Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks. Reports are that the move resulted from "creative reasons,' with the character exiting the long-running series after two seasons.

