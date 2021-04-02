Law & Order: OC S01E02 Preview: Wheatley's Now on Stabler's Radar

After reuniting with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler found a way to push past a tragic loss (with family support) to headline his own spinoff series, L&O: Organized Crime. And anyone who thought Stabler was going to ease into the role is clearly new to the franchise, as he comes face-to-face with the unit's big bad for the season- Dylan McDermott's (The Practice, American Horror Story) Richard Wheatley, a pharmaceutical kingpin who runs his game a different way and with his own sense of family.

Here's a look at a teaser of what's still to come when Law & Order: Organized Crime returns next Thursday to NBC:

Now here's a look at the promos for next week's SVU, followed by a preview for OC's "Not Your Father's Organized Crime":

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 2 "Not Your Father's Organized Crime": Bell and Stabler take on two new faces to the task force, and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they'll be connected back to their case. Mariska Hargitay guest stars.

In the following scene, Stabler gets a cold, hard sense of who he's going to be going up against when Wheatley stays one step ahead of him- not a good thing for Sinatra (Chazz Palminteri):

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.