Law & Order: OC Season 2: Christopher Meloni Shares Day 1 Filming Vid

While "Law & Order" fans won't have an entire night of NBC primetime programming to themselves this fall with the news that the network wasn't moving ahead on Dick Wolf and Carol Mendelsohn's recently announced spinoff For The Defense (with the James Spader-starring The Blacklist moving to Thursdays in its place), there is a major silver lining to look forward to. After an impressive first-season run, Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler and the team from Law & Order: Organized Crime are coming back for a second season. And to help gets fans excited for what's to come before its September 23rd return, Meloni's sharing a video from the set as the work is about to get underway.

Here's a look at Meloni and the team during their #firstdayofschool back on the set to start work on the second season of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime:

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.

