Law & Order Season 25: It's Your S25E12 "Never Say Goodbye" Preview

With a new episode of NBC's Law & Order Season 25 hitting tonight, here's our updated preview for S25E12: "Never Say Goodbye."

Detectives Riley and Walker investigate the murder of a prominent flight investigator.

Walker’s police work is questioned in court, forcing Price and Maroun to change legal tactics.

Get episode details, official images, and a trailer for this week’s gripping new case.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for NBC's Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn-starring Law & Order Season 25. In S25E12: "Never Say Goodbye," Riley (Scott) and Walker (Ajala) investigate a flight investigator's murder, while Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi) change their approach to handling a defendant after Walker's police work is called into question in court. Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's episode (including highlights from the show's 25th anniversary celebration).

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 12: "Never Say Goodbye" Preview

Law & Order: Season 25 Episode 12: "Never Say Goodbye" – Riley and Walker must find the motive behind a flight investigator's murder. When Walker's police work is questioned in court, Price and Maroun change tactics and try to put the defendant's state of mind on trial. Directed by Fred Berner and written by Scott Gold & Will Lapp.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

